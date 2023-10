At Nintendo NY’s Midnight Launch, Get Super Mario Bros. Wonder ‘Framed Art Print’

Special items will be available at Nintendo New York’s midnight Super Mario Bros. Wonder launch party this week.

In addition to the game, Nintendo’s store will sell a “framed art print” of Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Only one per person while supplies last.

In addition, Nintendo will offer other “surprise giveaways”.

If you’re unsure about Super Mario Bros. Wonder, read our Nintendo Life review and roundup. It’s considered one of the best 2D Mario games ever.