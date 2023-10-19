Nintendo Attacks Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mod “Swearing Flowers” Videos

Nintendo is addressing leaked Super Mario Bros. Wonder gameplay footage, which includes mods showing flowers swearing.

As Eurogamer reported, modder ‘Contendo’ made all flowers in the game swear at Mario and his friends with “F*** you!” The modder claims Nintendo removed the video because it was “funny”.

An Undertale-inspired creation by modder ‘teesam’ in the new game is made of blocks and has a flower on top yelling “SANS???”. The same modder says Wonder is “surprisingly easy” to mod because it uses the same format as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

While Switch game leaks are common, mods rarely appear so quickly.

Nintendo has taken action against this type of video content before, but with mixed results. Since Super Mario Bros. Wonder isn’t out yet, it can likely get these mod videos removed from certain platforms.

Nintendo previously revealed how to mute Super Mario Bros. talking flowers. Maybe they don’t want to hear their chatter: