My Little Pony-Inspired Release Them’s Fighting Herds Stop Growing

The team behind My Little Pony-inspired fighting game Them’s Fightin’ Herds announced it would end development after its October Nintendo Switch release.

After the release of the new DLC fighters Nidra and Baihe (Version 6.0), no new content will be created, including story mode, which has been scrapped:

“Story Mode has always been an ambitious feature and one we truly desired to implement. We know how much our fans have been looking forward to Story Mode chapters, and we hope you understand how much we looked forward to working on and releasing them. “We are looking for opportunities to release content that has already been produced for Chapter 2, starting with a new stage, “Restricted Section”. This stage will be a part of the version 6.0 update alongside Nidra and Baihe.”

While active development is ending, the team may release small patches to fix game-breaking bugs, but “no new content will be produced” after the final DLC update.

The game’s community has review-bombed it on Steam after this announcement. Them’s Fightin’ Herds was released in early access in 2018 and on Windows PC in 2020.