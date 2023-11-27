Preorder Two New Pokémon Squishmallows

Pokémon-themed Squishmallows now include Clefairy and Teddiursa, announced earlier this year.

These Squishmallows can be preordered from the US Pokémon website and shipped in 5–9 business days. The 12-inch, $29.99 USD Poké Balls have an embroidered Pokémon Center logo. See it and one of the descriptions: