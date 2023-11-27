Home » NEWS » Online Prison Architect 2 Rating

Online Prison Architect 2 Rating

Jacob Chambers November 27, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

The prison architect may return. The Korean rating board has updated the Prison Architect 2 rating.

No official announcement has been made for this one, so a reveal may be imminent. Like in the first game, Paradox Interactive is the publisher, but there is no mention of platforms.

According to the sunset trailer above, a sequel with 3D graphics is coming.

Prison Architect debuted on the Nintendo Switch in August 2018. The player is the architect and governor, controlling the prison’s cells, facilities, and more while dealing with riots and other issues. Even DLC was released.

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Massive PS Store Sale Cheapens 2,800+ PS5, PS4 Games

Sony replaced its PS Store Black Friday sale with End of Year Deals immediately. This ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security