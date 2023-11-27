Online Prison Architect 2 Rating

The prison architect may return. The Korean rating board has updated the Prison Architect 2 rating.

No official announcement has been made for this one, so a reveal may be imminent. Like in the first game, Paradox Interactive is the publisher, but there is no mention of platforms.

According to the sunset trailer above, a sequel with 3D graphics is coming.

Prison Architect debuted on the Nintendo Switch in August 2018. The player is the architect and governor, controlling the prison’s cells, facilities, and more while dealing with riots and other issues. Even DLC was released.