Massive PS Store Sale Cheapens 2,800+ PS5, PS4 Games

Sony replaced its PS Store Black Friday sale with End of Year Deals immediately. This sale is larger, with over 2,800 PS5 and PS4 games discounted until December 20, 2023. Here are some of the best games, with links to the full list at the bottom.

Sonic Superstars: £38.49 or $41.99

Remnant 2: £29.99 or $34.99

Red Dead Redemption + Red Dead Redemption 2: £50.99 / $59.99

Divinity: Original Sin 2: Definitive Edition, £14.99

Kayak VR: Mirage: £13.29 or $16.09

Octopath Traveler II: £34.99 or $41.99

Like a Dragon: Ishin! £27.49 or $29.99

Layers of Fear: £18.74 or $22.49

Life Is Strange Remastered Collection: £16.49 or $19.99

Trails into Reverie Deluxe Edition: £48.83 or $59.39

Again, these PS Store offers are valid until December 20, 2023. UK users can use this link to see all PS5 and PS4 games in the PS Store End of Year Deals sale. US readers should click here. Purchase anything this time?