Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box Rated for Switch

A Nintendo version of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box in Germany has a rating, a month after Borderlands 3’s Switch release.

This collection includes six games and all add-ons. Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands, Borderlands 3, and New Tales are included.

Last year’s Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands spin-off is not in this collection.

The official description says this collection is for Borderlands newcomers and was released on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC.