Update for Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 Includes “Minor” Switch Fixes

Another week, another Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 update.

The latest patch brings Switch to 1.3.1, which doesn’t seem like much of an upgrade. The tweaks below apply to all consoles, but only one applies to Switch: “Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments” in Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty.

It’s not the biggest day for Switch owners (and we still don’t have 60 fps), but the collection keeps getting better. Konami has also listed several issues under investigation, so watch for them in future patches.

The Konami website published the following patch notes, which we have listed below.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol. 1 Ver. 1.3.1 (Released 27th Nov 2023)

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty: Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data, even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Nintendo SwitchTM, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater, Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data, even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake, Master Collection Version

Changed the in-game browser to Microsoft Edge (Xbox Series X|S)

Fixed an issue where sometimes trophies weren’t properly unlocked (PlayStation®4)

Please note that some trophies cannot be unlocked immediately upon loading save data, even if the requirements have previously been met. The requirements of these trophies must be met again in order for them to be unlocked.

Fixed some minor issues and made additional adjustments (Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation®4)

Issues Under Investigation

We are investigating the issues below and working to resolve them. We will provide further details regarding fixes for these issues at a later time.

METAL GEAR Solid, Master Collection Version

An issue which sometimes causes certain cutscenes to stop playing

METAL GEAR SOLID 2: Sons of Liberty: Master Collection Version

An issue that results in the laser pointer effect not displaying in some cutscenes

An issue that causes the sea lice to be displayed incorrectly in certain scenes

An issue that causes the mic audio from game clips captured using console features to not save (Xbox Series X|S)

METAL GEAR SOLID 3: Snake Eater, Master Collection Version