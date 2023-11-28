Skater XL Got a Switch Release Date

Easy Day Studios may release Skater XL on the Switch this December if you need another skateboard fix.

After canceling a Switch release in 2020, the developer has decided to release it on December 5, 2023, for $39.99 USD. Since we have a new trailer, it appears to be happening this time! The platform’s developer confirmed 60 FPS in both modes.

Skater XL will have a silky smooth frame rate, online play for up to 10 skaters per session, a huge mod catalog on Switch at launch, a “legit” soundtrack with many unique music blends, and the ability to play as multiple real-life skater pros.

Skater XL’s release, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and OlliOlli World are good alternatives.