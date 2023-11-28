Home » NEWS » Skater XL Got a Switch Release Date

Jacob Chambers November 28, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

Easy Day Studios may release Skater XL on the Switch this December if you need another skateboard fix.

After canceling a Switch release in 2020, the developer has decided to release it on December 5, 2023, for $39.99 USD. Since we have a new trailer, it appears to be happening this time! The platform’s developer confirmed 60 FPS in both modes.

Skater XL will have a silky smooth frame rate, online play for up to 10 skaters per session, a huge mod catalog on Switch at launch, a “legit” soundtrack with many unique music blends, and the ability to play as multiple real-life skater pros.

Skater XL’s release, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, and OlliOlli World are good alternatives.

