Tiger Blade will release on PSVR2 on December 20, just in time for the holidays. The rhythm slasher, set in an alternate Korea, requires you to steal a cat from a rival clan. Our interview explains the developer’s influences.

The “sensory thrill ride” game uses PSVR2’s headset rumble and adaptive triggers. It also has a K-hip-hop soundtrack by SINCE, Bryn, and Kitsyojii. The $24.99 game promises endless replayability with its arcade scoring system and online leaderboards.