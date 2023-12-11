Disney+ Exclusively Airs Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding Documentary

The streaming rights war continues, and Disney+ appears to have won exclusivity on Hideo Kojima’s highly anticipated documentary. Hideo Kojima: Connecting Worlds, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival this summer, will be released worldwide in spring 2024.

The film follows the ex-Konami director as he starts a new company after his public departure from Metal Gear Solid. After signing with PlayStation, Kojima created Death Stranding, a daring hiking delivery game. A PS5 sequel is planned.

It will detail the industry icon’s influences and thought processes, as well as “shots from the early days of our independent studio, memories from my childhood, and my creative journey.”. In case you missed it earlier this year, watch the documentary’s first trailer above.