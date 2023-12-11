Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi Fans Find ‘Sparking! Zero’ Trademark

Update: Dragon Ball: Spark! Bandai Namco revealed Zero for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at this year’s Game Awards. No Nintendo release is mentioned yet. We’ll inform you of developments.

The game brings Budokai Tenkaichi’s legendary gameplay to “new levels,” according to the official description. Players can “learn and master an incredible roster of playable characters” with unique abilities, transformations, and techniques.

As mentioned, Budokai Tenkaichi 2 (2006) and 3 (2007) were Wii releases.

In other Dragon Ball news, Bandai Namco announced Dragon Ball Card Warriors’ online service termination. Next week, on December 18, 2023, part of the game will stop data transfer.

“To play the offline version while keeping the data used in the online version, you will need to transfer the data. If you have not transferred your data yet, please complete the transfer by the deadline.”

Original article: Bandai Namco announced a new Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi game in March.

Dragon Ball fans learned that “Sparking! Zero” was trademarked in the US last month. The Japanese Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi is called Dragon Ball Z: Sparking!, and the first three titles are “Sparking!”

It’s raised questions about the next game’s title and an imminent announcement:

We only know that this next game is in the “early stages of development” and has no platforms or release date. Bandai Namco released a brief teaser video of Dragon Ball Super’s Super Saiyan Blue Goku.

As previously mentioned, Dragon Ball Z: Budokai Tenkaichi debuted on PlayStation in 2005. Budokai Tenkaichi 2 and 3 were released on Wii in 2006 and 2007, respectively.