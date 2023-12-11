No Gravity Games Offers 12 Free North American Switch Games This Month

The annual free game giveaway by No Gravity Games signals the start of the holiday season, and 2023 is no exception.

The ‘Switchmas Wonderland’ Christmas giveaway begins today (December 11) and runs through December 21 with one game free on the Switch eShop each day. As usual, this offer is only for North American eShop users.

Twelve free games are available throughout the giveaway, with two on the last day. Download any No Gravity Games game on your Switch (including Pirates: All Aboard!, which can be redeemed for free when signing up for the company’s newsletter) to unlock the first day’s freebie.

The following list will be updated daily to track this year’s free games:

11th December: Nonogram Prophecy

The giveaway runs for 24 hours and requires downloading all previous games to get the free game of the day. Each title will be on sale for 24 hours after its ‘100% off’ discount expires at No Gravity Games. If you miss a day but want to continue the chain, you can buy those that fell through at a steep discount.

See all of last year’s games here to get a sense of the ‘quality’ we can expect this time. No Gravity Games’ website has details on this year’s Christmas giveaway.