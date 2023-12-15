SaGa Emerald Beyond Switches April 2024

Square Enix has announced that SaGa Emerald Beyond will release on Switch on April 25, 2024, following its September Nintendo Direct showcase announcement.

Square’s SaGa Glimmerfest 2023 livestream, celebrating the series’ 35th anniversary, confirmed this release date. The stream revealed two new character trailers for Tsunanori Mido (above) and Ameya Aisling, showing their battlefield abilities.

The latest standalone SaGa game will take you and your party across 17 worlds, changing the ending based on your choices.

Square Enix has more information on Tsunanori, the game’s protagonist, and screenshots:

A man who can manipulate kugutsu, and is tasked with protecting the barrier around his city.

Tsunanori comes from the long lineage of the important Mido family of Miyako City, a world filled with traditional, old-fashioned city streets that sprawl out from the central Gokakudo Temple. He can control kugutsu, or animated puppets, which bear their own will. The last great war destroyed the old societal and spiritual orders alike. Ever since, Miyako City has been plagued with all kinds of supernatural phenomena. Tsunanori is selected for the Cathedral Project to investigate other worlds and restore order to the spiritual realm. With the kugutsu accompanying him, he sets out on a journey to other worlds to find four elemental spirits to accomplish his task.

SaGa Emerald Beyond is now on the Switch eShop to wishlist, and Square Enix has announced 2024 pre-orders. Find out more on the SaGa series website.

Someone said you can have too many RPGs to start the year.