The Latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Distribution Has A Special Gimmighoul

Jacob Chambers December 14, 2023 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One

The Pokémon Company is giving away a Mystery Gift Gimmighoul along with Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Version 3.0.0 today.

This “chest form Gimmighoul” has the “Upbeat Mark” and will be called “Gimmighoul the Chipper” when assigned. Pokémon’s official website has the code and instructions for redeeming it: SEEY0U1NPALDEA

  1. Launch your Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Violet game.
  2. Select Poké Portal on the X menu.
  3. Select Mystery Gift, then select Get with Code or Password to connect to the internet.
  4. Enter the password, SEEY0U1NPALDEA.
  5. Watch as the Pokémon arrive in your game. (Pokémon will appear in your party or in your Pokémon Boxes.)
  6. Be sure to save your game.

Valid until November 30, 2024; redeem this free Pokémon while you can.

