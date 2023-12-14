Streetdog BMX Brings Tricks, Flips, and Killer Combos Switch Next Year

Streetdog BMX, an extreme sports game, will release on Switch next year from Null Games and Yeah Us! Games.

The developer has compared this to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater and Dave Mirra BMX, which are intriguing titles, but the colorful urban environments seem different. Streetdog BMX lets you ride your BMX around town, performing tricks and racking up combos.

The above trailer suggests this game is all about tricks, with an arsenal of mean moves and six different environments to shred in. You can also customize your rider and bike to look good on the ramps.

The publishers have more information and screenshots about the title:

Pedal around six insane spots, featuring more lines than you can throw a tailwhip at!

Fakie, manual, icepick and wallride your way through 180 sick challenges, from the chill to the gnarly, throwing your best tricks along the way.

Discover hard to reach spots, invent new lines and let your creativity flow!

From barspins to backflips, from manuals to hang nothings, from smiths to pedal feebles – pull off the sickest combos with a huge selection of tricks and stunts.

Customize your bike and rider with dozens of color and outfit options.

We have no release date for this one other than “next year,” so we may have to wait to start pedaling.

What are your thoughts on Streetdog BMX?