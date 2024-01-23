Indeed, Nintendo Is Familiar With The Existence Of Palworld

Palworld, the latest open-world survival and crafting game, has taken the gaming world by storm, generating buzz and excitement among players and industry insiders alike.

Undoubtedly, there are two parties that have garnered much anticipation, and one of them happens to be Nintendo, the renowned video game giant that has been the exclusive host of the mainline Pokémon series on its platforms since the Game Boy era.

According to Bloomberg reporter Takashi Mochizuki, Nintendo has been contacted about Palworld but has chosen not to comment on specific cases.

Nintendo said it is aware of Palworld but not commenting on individual cases, while Pokémon Co. declined to comment.

The Pokémon Company has chosen to remain completely silent and has declined to comment on Palworld, as the same source noted.

TPC has not yet responded, but Don McGowan, the company’s former Chief Legal Officer, shared his thoughts earlier today. He expressed his surprise at how far the game has come.

Palworld has achieved an impressive milestone, selling over five million copies in a mere three days. The game is now accessible on multiple platforms, including Xbox, Windows, Steam, and Microsoft’s subscription service, Game Pass.