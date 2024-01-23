Riot Games, the developer behind League of Legends, has announced the elimination of 530 jobs worldwide

This has affected about 11% of Rioters, with teams not directly involved in core development suffering the most serious effects. Riot recently shared a detailed message on its official website, expressing its desire to prioritize its games and their significant influence on player experiences.

“The adjustments we’re making aim to focus us on the areas that have the greatest impact on your experience while reducing investment on things that don’t.” “We’re prioritizing these teams so they can focus on the content, features, and updates that directly respond to what you’ve been asking for. Expect events, modes, and long-term roadmaps that lead to vibrant (hopefully multi-decade) futures for these games.”

Riot reaffirmed its dedication to its ‘core live games,’ which encompass not just League of Legends but also Valorant, Teamfight Tactics, and Wild Rift. Legends of Runeterra is set to undergo a downsizing of its development team, while Riot’s publishing label ‘Riot Forge’ will no longer be involved in new game development. This decision reflects Riot’s intention to shift its focus and prioritize other endeavors.

Riot Forge embarked on an intriguing venture with independent developers, granting them the freedom to explore the vast world of Runeterra. The outcome? A collection of six captivating titles that encompass a diverse range of game genres, regions, and characters, all inspired by the beloved universe of League of Legends. In addition, these games were also made available on the Switch.

“We’re ending new game development under Riot Forge after the upcoming release of Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story…We’re proud of what we’ve done together to bring these stories to life, but it’s time to refocus our efforts on the ambitious projects underway internally at Riot.”

Lazy Bear is making Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, and it will be available on the Switch next month. In a similar vein, there has been news of mass industry layoffs in 2023, along with Thunderful Group’s recent announcement of a restructuring.