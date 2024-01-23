Capcom has made the decision to discontinue the availability of the “Collab DLC” for Monster Hunter Rise in their most recent game update

Last year, in November, Capcom made the announcement that they would be discontinuing the “collab DLC” for Monster Hunter Rise by January 2024.

The update (Version 16.0.2) finally arrived on January 21st, bringing the much-anticipated adjustment. If you managed to download this collaboration content before it was taken down, you can still make use of it.

Capcom: “Monster Hunter: Heads up, hunters! The following #MHRise collaboration content will no longer be available to download from January 21, 2024 if you do not already have it. Please download this free content before then to keep using it as normal. You won’t be able to redownload it.”

Providing the comprehensive patch notes for the most recent update from the official Monster Hunter website:

Monster Hunter Rise, Version 16.0.2 (January 22, 2024)

Changes

The below collaborations can no longer be downloaded.

Event Quest: Gotta Hoard Fast!

Event Quest: Super Shady Look-alike

Event Quest: USJ-Shrine Showdown!

Event Quest: USJ: Arzuros Onslaught!

Downloadable Palico: MEOW LIMIT!

Downloadable Palico: Yasu *If you have already downloaded this content, you will be able to keep using it as normal, but you will not be able to redownload it.