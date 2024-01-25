F-Zero 99 Update Introduces Exciting New Features: Secret Tracks, Private Lobbies, and More! Get Ready for an Enhanced Gaming Experience

Nintendo has recently launched a substantial update for its online racing game F-Zero 99, introducing private lobbies, hidden tracks, and various other exciting additions.

Private lobbies will now feature a convenient 4-digit passcode system, enabling players to easily gather in the same lobby for races. Occasional appearances of new secret tracks have been added to the game, along with several other changes, such as an increased maximum level and skill rating.

Providing you with all the details, straight from Nintendo’s official support page:

F-Zero 99: Ver. 1.2.0 (Released January 24, 2024)

New Additions

Private lobbies have been added. To utilize them, select a game mode, set a 4-digit passcode, and then join the lobby. Players with matching game modes and passcodes can meet in the same lobby to race. Private lobby race results are not reflected in leaderboard points, records, or challenge progress. Also, you will receive less EXP and fewer ticket points than in regular races.

Secret tracks have been added. These will occasionally appear in F-ZERO 99.

The maximum level and skill rating for players have increased. The maximum level has increased from 99 to 399, and the maximum skill rating has increased from S20 to S50. Levels 100 and above are indicated in the game as ☆ = 1. For example, “☆00” for level 100 and “☆☆00” for level 200.

I added one badge that can be used to customize Pilot Cards. After meeting the specified conditions, you will be able to use it for customization. You can check the specified conditions and perform customization by selecting WORKSHOP on the main menu and then selecting PILOT CARDS .



Other Fixes

Fixed issues to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.

In order to fully enjoy the experience, it is necessary to have a Nintendo Switch Online subscription. This update is just one of many that have been released for F-Zero 99 since it was first launched in September.