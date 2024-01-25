Nintendo Store in North America has restocked some Splatoon 3 merchandise

In addition to the recent Splatoon 3 news and update, Nintendo has also announced a restock of merchandise on the My Nintendo Store.

The “Splatsville Shopping Bag” and the “Graffiti Sticker Set” are making a comeback at stores in North America. The initial cost is 800 Platinum Points, while the stickers can be obtained for 400 Platinum Points.

Here is a thorough analysis of both, along with a visual breakdown:

Splatoon 3: Splatsville Shopping Bag

“The full-color design around the exterior features stylish ink splats, brand logos, and more from the world of the Inklings and Octolings. Wrap your tentacles around the two colorful cloth handles for ease of carrying (or maybe even hanging the bag…on a hook?).”

Splatoon 3 introduces a vibrant graffiti sticker set that adds a whole new level of customization to your gameplay experience. With this exciting addition, players can now express their artistic flair and make their mark on the colorful world of Splatoon. Get ready to unleash your creativity and leave your signature style all over the battlefield!