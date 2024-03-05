Capcom has revealed an upcoming digital showcase that will include Monster Hunter Stories and other exciting announcements

Capcom has organized various showcases in recent years, and to start off 2024, they have announced ‘Capcom Highlights’, a new digital event featuring the latest Capcom titles.

This event is unique because it is split into two days. The first day is scheduled for March 7, 2024, and the second day will follow on March 11, 2024. The program runtime is estimated to be around 15–20 minutes daily.

https://x.com/CapcomUSA_/status/1764819148759044458?s=20

Emphasizing the most up-to-date information about upcoming game releases. Capcom specifically stated that there will be no updates regarding its upcoming Monster Hunter game, Monster Hunter Wilds. Special guest ‘FightinCowboy’ will be joining to help run the show.

The lineup for Day 1 features Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess and Dragon’s Dogma II. Day 2 will feature Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, Monster Hunter Now, and the newly revealed Monster Hunter Stories for Switch, set to release in summer 2024.

Capcom recently revealed plans for a special 20th anniversary program for Monster Hunter, set to take place on March 12, 2024. This program will not include any new game announcements or updates on Monster Hunter Wilds.