Switch Online introduces new icons that are exclusively available through gameplay

Nintendo recently released new themed icons for Switch Online members. These consist of icons inspired by the Super Nintendo classic Super Mario World and the beloved Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Redeeming these icons presents a unique approach this time around. In order to access the content, you must have a Switch Online membership, platinum points, and launch each game to unlock it.

It’s important to note that you need to own the game to access the Animal Crossing set, as it requires an additional step. These are the specifications for each title: