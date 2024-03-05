Switch Online introduces new icons that are exclusively available through gameplay

Nintendo recently released new themed icons for Switch Online members. These consist of icons inspired by the Super Nintendo classic Super Mario World and the beloved Switch game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.
Redeeming these icons presents a unique approach this time around. In order to access the content, you must have a Switch Online membership, platinum points, and launch each game to unlock it.
It’s important to note that you need to own the game to access the Animal Crossing set, as it requires an additional step. These are the specifications for each title:
Super Mario World icons: “If you play Super Mario World within the designated timeframe, you’ll be able to redeem points for icon parts related to the game. Note: Icon parts will be distributed until 00:59 (UTC) on 02/04/2024. This game is available via Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online.”
Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons: “Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons will allow you to redeem points for these rewards. You’ll need to have played on three separate days in the last 30 days, leaving at least 24 hours between each play session. Additionally, the availability of some characters varies from month to month, including characters featured based on their birthday. Note: You must have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership for your play sessions to be counted.”