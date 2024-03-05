Temtem, a game similar to Pokémon, has revealed its last major updates and decision to remove monetization

Exciting news for all “Tamers” as the online game Temtem has revealed its final major updates and the removal of monetization.

Developer Crema announced in a detailed message to the game’s community that Patch 1.7 and Patch 1.8 would mark the conclusion of major updates for the game. In the upcoming Patch 1.7 set to release in early June, players can look forward to a new season, a fresh Tamer Pass, adjustments to balance, quality of life improvements, and a host of other additions. Regarding patch 1.8, it will introduce additional quality of life improvements, adjustments to balance, a revamp of the game’s economy, and various new features.

Regarding monetization, microtransactions are being eliminated in Patch 1.7, and items previously bought with ‘Novas’ can now be purchased with feathers. In version 1.8, tamers will have the option to choose from any Tamer Pass from previous versions and finish its tracks. These passes will now be unlocked using feathers moving forward.

The game’s servers will continue to be available for the foreseeable future, and the team has no plans to introduce an offline mode. Get all the details about the future of Temtem in the latest update on the official Crema website. This is an excerpt from the farewell note:

Crema: “We understand many players feel like Temtem has a lot more potential to unlock, and that it is not all it could be, but for us that doesn’t take away from the fact that we’re actually very happy with the final product. We’re so excited to see how much Temtem has grown, and feel like the final product is a complete experience, and a very enjoyable one at that. When we set out on this journey we couldn’t even dream of reaching this point, of having created a game with so much content, that provides hundreds of hours of joy and fun, and we’re proud of everything we’ve achieved and created. While it’s not a perfect game, and we’ve learned so, so much from it, we cherish this not-so-little game of ours.”

Temtem was initially funded through Kickstarter in 2018 and made its way to the Nintendo Switch in 2022. Since then, the development team has introduced 165 Tems and six islands for players to discover.