An announcement for Super Mario LEGO has been teased before Mario Day 2024

Jacob Chambers March 5, 2024 NEWS

After the recent release of the Animal Crossing sets, Nintendo and LEGO are now hinting at a surprise leading up to ‘MAR10 Day’ later this week.

What’s in store will be unveiled on March 9 during a thrilling Super Mario-themed broadcast. The trailer above features some sounds towards the end before the clip abruptly ends.

Although there hasn’t been any official confirmation, leaks have surfaced in the last 24 hours. According to ‘brick_clicker’ on Instagram, there may be around nine Super Mario sets released this year (thanks to Brick Fanatics). Avoiding spoilers, it appears to be an expansion of the current lineup.

The Super Mario franchise has expanded significantly over the years, featuring Luigi, Peach, and Donkey Kong, each with their own distinctive collections. There is a sizable Bowser and a larger-than-life themed set that were both inspired by the castle from Super Mario 64.

 

