Hyperdimension Neptunia: Re;Birth Trilogy is set to launch on the Nintendo Switch in 2024

Idea Factory has revealed that the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re:Birth trilogy series will be coming to the Switch eShop in 2024 to start off the year.

The team has unveiled the initial information about this trilogy in a press release. This collection will also receive a physical release on the Switch in Japan in May, but there is currently no information about a local release.

Here are the summaries of the three titles provided by Idea Factory:

Review of Hyperdimension Neptunia Rebirth 1

In the world of Gamindustri, four CPUs (also known as Goddesses) battled for supremacy in the War of the Guardians. One of the CPUs – Neptune – was defeated by the others and banished from the heavens. In her fall from grace, Neptune’s memories were lost, but a mysterious book revealed itself to her with knowledge of all of Gaminudstri’s history. Joined by Compa, IF, and the sentient book known as Histoire, Neptune embarks on an extraordinary journey across four different nations on a quest to save the entire world! Immerse yourself in the zany JRPG madness of the Hyperdimension Neptunia Re;Birth series for the first time on Nintendo Switch™!

Now available for gaming on the move!

Experience the timeless Neptunia RPG battles once more

Experience a new level of gameplay with Plans (adjust enemy difficulty, dungeon treasures, and more)

Abundant gear: create distinctive equipment with special powers

Review of Hyperdimension Neptunia: Rebirth 2 Sisters Generation

International Crime – morality has all but vanished. As much as 80 percent of all students are rumored to worship a being known as Arfoire, and the authorities have chosen to turn a blind eye to the threat. Basically, Gamindustri is pretty messed up, you guys. Ahem. Thus did Gamindustri fall into complete and utter disarray.

4 characters on the battlefield, 4 more on the sidelines

Real-time dungeon minigame

Customize the gameplay with Plans

Build-a-Sword: create custom equipment

Review of Hyperdimension Neptunia: Re-Birth 3 V Generation

It’s time to Nep-Nep like it’s 1989. Neptune’s been sucked into an alternate dimension of Gamindustri! In order for her to escape from this late ‘80s world, Neptune will have to collect enough shares to open up the path to her own dimension. Sounds easy enough – except a nefarious alliance called the Seven Sages wants to rid Gamindustri of all CPUs (also known as Goddesses), including Neptune!