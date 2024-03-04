Home » NEWS » Knuckles Spin-Off TV Show Episode Duration Possibly Unveiled

Knuckles Spin-Off TV Show Episode Duration Possibly Unveiled

Jacob Chambers March 4, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

Prior to the premiere of the upcoming Knuckles TV series on Paramount’s streaming platform next month, details about the episode length have surfaced.

According to a Sonic fan and Tumblr user (via Sonic City), each episode is anticipated to last for one hour. This series consists of six episodes, providing a total of six hours of Knuckles action!

Zedson’ on Tumblr: “Reminder that the EIDR (a officially registered site by Paramount Pictures) revealed that all 6 episodes of the Knuckles series will be about 1 hour long. With six episodes, we get 6 hours of content, baby!”

Zedson’ on Tumblr mentioned that the EIDR, an officially registered site by Paramount Pictures, disclosed that all 6 episodes of the Knuckles series will be approximately 1 hour long. With six episodes, you get 6 hours of content!

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Switch Online introduces new icons that are exclusively available through gameplay

Nintendo recently released new themed icons for Switch Online members. These consist of icons inspired ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security