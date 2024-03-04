The producer of Triangle Strategy commemorates the second anniversary with the unveiling of new artwork

It may come as a surprise, but Triangle Strategy has already reached its second anniversary. Indeed, Square Enix’s remarkable HD-2D RPG was launched on this day two years ago (4 March), and producer Yasuaki Arai has shared his celebration on the game’s official Twitter account.

Thanking the fans for their ongoing support, Arai unveiled a new artwork by game artist Rina Yoshiura. The piece depicts the war council gang enjoying a lavish meal together.

The message that came with it mentioned that there are no new announcements this year. So take ‘Triangle Strategy 2’ off your 2024 bingo cards. The development team is said to be working diligently every day. It’s important to stay vigilant and watch the horizon.

Arai’s complete message (translated via Google Translate) and the latest artwork can be found below.

\Celebrating 2nd anniversary! DL version on sale! /

The commemorative illustration was centered around two cool guys who were at the top of the popularity vote ^^

(Created by designer Yoshiura) I’m sorry that we don’t have anything to announce this year…but the entire development team is working hard every day. Thank you for your continued support of Triangle Strategy. Arai

https://x.com/TRST_PR/status/1764304729918570739?s=20