Multiple WayForward Prototypes Surface Online After Data Breach

WayForward, known for creating the Shantae series and Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, recently experienced a data breach resulting in the exposure of developmental prototypes and game backups on the internet.

According to Lance McDonald’s tweet, the leaked details reportedly originated from a discarded hard drive that has since been discovered, leading to a significant portion of its contents being shared online.

Allegedly, the data covers the years 2009–2013 and includes the source code for various prototype games such as Shantae: Risky’s Revenge, DuckTales: Remastered, and Adventure Time: Hey Ice King! Why did you take our trash?! and various Nintendo DS games.

Responding to another tweet expressing concern about the leak’s impact on WayForward, McDonald mentions that the individual with the data has stated they will not be sharing anything about the upcoming GBA/SSwitch game Shantae Advance: Risky Revolution, set to launch later this year.

The game was initially created in the early 2000s but got put on hold in 2004 before being revived this year.