Introducing the Pop Up Parade “Pull Back” Kirby Car, now open for pre-orders!

Jacob Chambers March 4, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC

In the previous month, Good Smile Company hinted at upcoming figma releases, one of which is a pop-up parade version of the Kirby car inspired by his transformation in Kirby and the Forgotten Land.

This product is currently up for pre-order at a price of USD $25.99 (or the equivalent in your region). Expected to be released in the fourth quarter of 2024, this product moves swiftly when pulled back. Presenting some promotional information about the Pop Up Parade line:

“A POP UP PARADE that zooms! POP UP PARADE is a series of figures that are easy to collect with affordable prices and speedy releases! Each figure typically stands around 17-18cm in height and the series features a vast selection of characters from popular anime and game series, with many more to be added soon! Pull back, release and watch the figure go!”

https://x.com/GoodSmile_US/status/1763398794832413030?s=20

 

