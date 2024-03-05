Nintendo Store in North America Introduces Two New Super Mario Themed Items

Just in time for Mario Day, Nintendo has introduced two new physical items to the My Nintendo Store in North America.

Let’s start with the Mario Zipper Pouch, available for 800 Platinum Points. This vibrant faux leather pouch is perfect for storing your daily necessities.

Store your everyday essentials with this colorful faux leather pouch that features Mario. Product Description: Zipper Pouch Size: 6” x 5” Material: Vegan leather with nylon zipper closure

Introducing the Super Mario Removable Tech Sticker Sheet, available for 300 Platinum Points. Themed stickers for your tech devices are included and can be easily removed. All the characters from the Mario franchise are included:

Let’s-a go! Style up your favorite tech with removable Super Mario Stickers, featuring Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, and Bowser. Size: Letter size

When purchasing these items, there will be an additional charge for shipping. Are you intrigued by either of these items? Please share your thoughts in the space provided.