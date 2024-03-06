Darkest Dungeon II has received a rating for the Nintendo Switch

In 2019, Red Hook Studios revealed a sequel to its intense role-playing game, Darkest Dungeon.
After the launch of Darkest Dungeon II on Steam in May, a rating for the game appeared in Brazil, listing various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch (courtesy of Gematsu):
https://x.com/gematsu/status/1765027731715031501?s=20
“Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within…”