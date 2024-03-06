Home » NEWS » Darkest Dungeon II has received a rating for the Nintendo Switch

Darkest Dungeon II has received a rating for the Nintendo Switch

Jacob Chambers March 6, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3

In 2019, Red Hook Studios revealed a sequel to its intense role-playing game, Darkest Dungeon.

After the launch of Darkest Dungeon II on Steam in May, a rating for the game appeared in Brazil, listing various platforms, including the Nintendo Switch (courtesy of Gematsu):

https://x.com/gematsu/status/1765027731715031501?s=20

“Darkest Dungeon II is a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within…”

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Hori has revealed a new guitar controller and a game called ‘Guitar Life: Lesson 1’ for the Nintendo Switch

Nintendo’s most recent Partner Showcase unveiled a variety of announcements, some of which were not ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security