Switch Online introduces new icons that are exclusively available through gameplay in Missions & Rewards

Nintendo has released new themed icons for Switch Online members. Featuring a collection of icons inspired by the classic Super Mario World and the beloved Animal Crossing: New Horizons,.
Acquiring these icons has a unique twist this time around. In order to access the content, you will need a Switch Online membership and Platinum Points, and you must launch each game to unlock them.
If you don’t own the game, you won’t be able to access the Animal Crossing set with just one extra step. Below are the specifications for each title:
Super Mario World icons: “If you play Super Mario World within the designated timeframe, you’ll be able to redeem points for icon parts related to the game. Note: Icon parts will be distributed until 00:59 (UTC) on 02/04/2024. This game is available via Super Nintendo Entertainment System – Nintendo Switch Online.”
Animal Crossing: New Horizons icons: “Playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons will allow you to redeem points for these rewards. You’ll need to have played on three separate days in the last 30 days, leaving at least 24 hours between each play session. Additionally, the availability of some characters varies from month to month, including characters featured based on their birthday. Note: You must have an active Nintendo Switch Online membership for your play sessions to be counted.”