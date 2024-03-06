Switch Online introduces new icons that are exclusively available through gameplay in Missions & Rewards

Nintendo has released new themed icons for Switch Online members. Featuring a collection of icons inspired by the classic Super Mario World and the beloved Animal Crossing: New Horizons,.

Acquiring these icons has a unique twist this time around. In order to access the content, you will need a Switch Online membership and Platinum Points, and you must launch each game to unlock them.

If you don’t own the game, you won’t be able to access the Animal Crossing set with just one extra step. Below are the specifications for each title: