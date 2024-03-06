Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed promises to deliver exciting action on the Switch platform

Waiting for news of a new Turtles game, and then two come along in the space of a week. Indeed, following its reveal last year, Outright Games and Paramount Games Studios have unveiled the title of their new game based on Mutant Mayhem: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed. The game is set to release on the Switch later this year.

Created by A Heartful of Games, Mutants Unleashed promises to deliver a 3D brawler/platformer experience set in the aftermath of the popular 2023 animated movie. A fresh group of mutants is making their way to New York City, and it’s the responsibility of the heroes in a halfshell to thwart their plans. We won’t delve into the specifics of the movie’s storyline in this brief overview, but it’s definitely worth a watch.

The game features a two-player local co-op mode where each of the four turtles has a distinct playstyle. Outright Games highlighted Mutants Unleashed’s expansive world, indicating that the street battles may also take place in the sewers.

While there isn’t a trailer available for Mutants Unleashed at the moment, the images released by the publishers provide a glimpse into the game’s visuals. For more exclusive pictures, you can visit Game Informer.

The release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed is scheduled for later this year. The game’s Standard Edition is priced at £34.99, €39.99, and $39.99. North American players can also opt for the Walmart Edition at the same price, offering early access to an exclusive in-game costume.

For those craving more Turtles action, a new game titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants was recently announced and is set to release on the Switch in April.