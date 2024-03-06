Warner Bros. Increases Focus on Live Service Games

Last November, Warner Bros. announced its intention to shift its major franchises into live services, a strategy that was recently emphasized at the Morgan Stanley conference.

As per J.B. Perrette, the focus has shifted from releasing standalone console games to creating a live service that allows players to engage in various activities and return frequently.

“Rather than just launching a one-and-done console game, how do we develop a game around, for example, a Hogwarts Legacy or Harry Potter, that is a live-service where people can live and work and build and play in that world in an ongoing basis?”

Despite numerous success stories in AAA development, Perrette views the market as “volatile.” Despite the disappointing financial performance of the recent Warner Bros. release, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, it appears that this is the direction the company intends to pursue going forward.

Recent releases such as Mortal Kombat 1 have also consistently provided fresh seasonal content updates to ensure player engagement. John Cena’s portrayal of Peacemaker, a new character, debuted yesterday. The company’s free-to-play brawler, MultiVersus, is poised for a comeback.