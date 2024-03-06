Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Official Tournament is set to celebrate Mario Day later this week in North America

Even though Nintendo has finished releasing DLC for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, they still have more in store for the Switch game. Nintendo has revealed a special tournament as part of the ‘MAR10 Day’ celebrations this week.

The upcoming Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open Tournament for March 2024 is scheduled to occur later this week on the 10th of March in North America. The top 310 players will be awarded 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points each. Provided is a summary of the tournament, tournament code, and registration details available on Nintendo.com:

Experience the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tournament on March 10, celebrating MAR10 Day, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. PT. Choose your preferred Mushroom Kingdom driver to express your admiration for Mario and the rest of the gang! The top 310 players will receive 1,000 My NintendoTM Gold Points each.

Overview of the Tournament:

The settings for the March 2024 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Open are as follows:

Mode: 150cc Race

150cc Race Teams : No Teams

: No Teams Items: Normal Items

Normal Items COM : Normal COM

: Normal COM Vehicles: All Vehicles

All Vehicles Smart Steering: No

No Frequency : Fixed Period

: Fixed Period Race Count: 24 Races

24 Races Group Shuffling : Every 4th Match

: Every 4th Match Player Rating: Any

Any Public/Private: Code Required

Registration process: Participants are required to join the Tournament in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. To enter the tournament, follow these steps in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game: Features include online play, tournaments, and the ability to search by code. Here’s the code you need to participate in the tournament.

Tournament Code: 3409-7365-4571 Rewards:

Each of the top 310 players will receive 1,000 My Nintendo Gold Points.