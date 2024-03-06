Octopath Traveler, once a Switch exclusive, has been removed from the eShop, but there’s no cause for concern

Update: Square Enix has officially addressed Octopath Traveler’s temporary absence from the Switch eShop. The publisher and developer, in collaboration with former Tenchu developer Acquire, have announced that they are currently working on the turn-based RPG. They mentioned, “We are working on this and will update when the game is available to purchase again.”

Well, it’s good to see that it’s acknowledging the issue!

Octopath Traveler, the acclaimed RPG from Square Enix and Acquire, has been removed from Nintendo’s Switch eShop.

According to Siliconera, the situation appears to be connected to the recent change in the game’s publisher on the hybrid platform. The game was initially released as a Switch exclusive in 2018, with Nintendo serving as the publisher back then.

After its release on other platforms, Square Enix has taken over these responsibilities, which seems to be the main reason for its current “temporary delisting” from the eShop. Reportedly, this exchange occurred in December 2023.

The release date for the game’s return to the eShop is uncertain, but there’s no cause for concern. We’ll inform you immediately once it makes a comeback. Octopath Traveler can still be found on other digital platforms, such as the Microsoft Store and Steam.

If you’re looking for more, consider trying out the sequel available on the eShop since February, or maybe get a physical copy of the first game for the Switch. It’s important to note that Spike Chunsoft and Kadokawa, the owners of FromSoftware, recently acquired Acquire.