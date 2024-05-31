As gamers still wait for better PS5 performance, Dragon’s Dogma 2 Patch 1.150 comes out

Another update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has arrived, this time with more improvements to the open-world RPG. However, there are still no signs that the game’s technical performance on PS5 will get better, which is making some players angry.

On the plus side, patch 1.150 does add some extra storage space and seems to have fixed some annoying problems. The update, which is 516 MB in size, can now be downloaded on Sony’s system.

List of Changes for Dragon’s Dogma 2 Update 1.150

Increasing the maximum number of items that can be put in the storage from 1000 to 3000.

Fixing issues in which “Bandit Eyepatch” and “Lordly Eyepatch” were not available.

Fixing issue with progression in the Guardian Gigantus quest becoming impossible after playing the cinematic.

Fixing issues with Pawns’ cosmetics appearing different in other players’ worlds.

Fixing some additional issues where the Main Pawn speaks support Pawn’s dialogue.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

We’ll have to wait some more for a better frame rate. Capcom said a few weeks ago that it was working on making the game run better, but we haven’t heard anything new about that since. It’s possible that these improvements are just taking a long time to make if we give the developer the benefit of the doubt.

After all, the game’s performance issues are mostly caused by CPU optimization, which is hard to fix when you have complex NPC systems that are always on.

Do you still have Dragon’s Dogma 2 open? Try not to get swarmed by hobgoblins in the section below for comments.