Astro Bot has more catchy songs by Kenny Young, who wrote music for Astro’s Playroom

There are lots of great things about Astro’s Playroom, and the music is one of them. This PS5 game has happy electronic songs that you’ll remember long after you put the pad down. Kenny Young wrote and created the songs. The good news is that he’s back for Astro Bot, the brand-new PS5 platformer.

On social media, the composer confirmed that he will be taking part:

Great to have this announced finally! @TeamAsobi have been cooking up something awesome and I’ve written a bunch more Astro bops. Coming sooooooooon! 😀 https://t.co/wvXnE6EX36 — 𝕂𝕖𝕟𝕟𝕪 𝕐𝕠𝕦𝕟𝕘 ▂ ▆ ▅ ♥ (@kcmyoung) May 30, 2024

Young has worked with Sony for a long time, making music for games like Tearaway and Little Big Planet as well as the Astro games. So it’s not a surprise that he’s back, but it’s still great news. If you’ve played Astro’s Playroom, you may know the breakthrough hit “I’m Your GPU,” which plays during one of the stages. When Astro Bot comes out in a few months, you can look forward to more songs like that.

How excited are you for the Astro Bot OST? Leave a comment below and bop your head.