The best PS5 games from State of Play were Monster Hunter Wilds and Astro Bot

When a State of Play is over, it’s always interesting to see which trailers got the most views to get a better idea of which games fans liked. This isn’t really a scientific experiment—we’re only looking at views from the PlayStation channel about 12 hours after the event aired—but it does show which PS5 games fans liked.

Based on what we know so far, Monster Hunter Wilds and Astro Bot were the most popular games from the show, though the overall numbers are pretty small. About 1.2 million people watched the most recent episode of State of Play, but as of this writing, no single trailer has gone over 500k. We are, of course, sure that the numbers will keep going up all day.

As of the time this article was written, this is the current order:

Monster Hunter Wilds: 489k

Astro Bot: 240k

Dynasty Warriors Origins: 126k

Silent Hill 2: 118k

Concord (Gameplay): 115k

Where Winds Meet: 110k

Infinity Nikki: 89k

Ballad of Antara: 80k

Until Dawn: 80k

Marvel Rivals: 69k

God of War Ragnarok PC: 67k

Concord (Reveal): 62k

Alien Rogue Incursion: 57k

Path of Exile 2: 44k

Behemoth: 40k

Which trailer for the new State of Play did you like the most? Just like always, please tell us what you think in the section below.