The best PS5 games from State of Play were Monster Hunter Wilds and Astro Bot

When a State of Play is over, it’s always interesting to see which trailers got the most views to get a better idea of which games fans liked. This isn’t really a scientific experiment—we’re only looking at views from the PlayStation channel about 12 hours after the event aired—but it does show which PS5 games fans liked.
Based on what we know so far, Monster Hunter Wilds and Astro Bot were the most popular games from the show, though the overall numbers are pretty small. About 1.2 million people watched the most recent episode of State of Play, but as of this writing, no single trailer has gone over 500k. We are, of course, sure that the numbers will keep going up all day.
As of the time this article was written, this is the current order:
- Monster Hunter Wilds: 489k
- Astro Bot: 240k
- Dynasty Warriors Origins: 126k
- Silent Hill 2: 118k
- Concord (Gameplay): 115k
- Where Winds Meet: 110k
- Infinity Nikki: 89k
- Ballad of Antara: 80k
- Until Dawn: 80k
- Marvel Rivals: 69k
- God of War Ragnarok PC: 67k
- Concord (Reveal): 62k
- Alien Rogue Incursion: 57k
- Path of Exile 2: 44k
- Behemoth: 40k
Which trailer for the new State of Play did you like the most? Just like always, please tell us what you think in the section below.