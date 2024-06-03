Possible inclusion of characters from Assassin’s Creed, Rabbids, and Ghost Recon in XDefiant

Ubisoft’s XDefiant, a shooter game that is free to play, has exceeded initial expectations, and the French publisher is now preparing extensive support for the game after its release. Through extensive data mining analysis of the game’s PC files, it has been discovered that there are already concrete intentions to introduce numerous additional factions inspired by Ubisoft characters. Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry: New Dawn, Ghost Recon, and Rainbow Six: Siege have all allegedly been uncovered.

In addition, there are purported references to entirely new factions inspired by The Crew and the Rabbids games. Additional game modes, including Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and Infection, are reportedly prepared. Possible future additions to the arsenal may comprise turrets, a remote-controlled car, and a Tommy gun.

The game currently features various factions derived from other Ubisoft franchises, including Watch Dogs, The Division, and Splinter Cell. If the datamine is accurate, it will be intriguing to observe how games like The Crew and the Rabbids, which are not typically associated with first-person shooters (FPS), are approached.

Our review of XDefiant on the PS5 resulted in a rating of 7/10, with particular praise for its “back-to-basics gameplay.”. XDefiant is a robust shooter that is highly likely to satisfy the desire for arcade-style gameplay with its fast and satisfying gun mechanics, well-known map layouts, and beloved game modes. It is an ideal multiplayer shooter to play over the weekend, and we anticipate that it will attract many late-night gaming sessions from nostalgic Call of Duty enthusiasts.

