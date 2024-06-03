Keighley wields a Keyblade in Kingdom Hearts 4 during the Summer Game Fest Speculation

There will not be a Kingdom Hearts 4 announced at this year’s Summer Game Fest event unless the creator is intentionally trying to mislead fans. During a Twitch Q&A, host and organizer Geoff Keighley expressed that individuals who have high expectations for the upcoming installment in the collaborative series between Square Enix and Disney are likely to be disappointed. However, he did acknowledge that people are free to maintain their hopes.

Now that both Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth have been released, it is logical to assume that the Japanese publisher will now focus on Sora and his team. Certainly, the firm will have numerous additional chances to disclose the venture. For instance, D23, a Disney fan convention, is set to commence in August.

Keighley later mentioned in his livestream that Summer Game Fest will primarily focus on providing updates for games that have already been announced, although there will also be a few new additions. The show will commence at 2 PDT, 5 5PM EDT, and 10 BST on Friday, June 7th. Additional information can be obtained via this source.