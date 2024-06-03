The specifications of the Xbox Series S restrict the potential of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Sequel to the Medieval period Warhorse Studios has claimed that the size of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 can only be increased by approximately 25% compared to the original game, as a result of the constraints imposed by the Xbox Series S console. According to Czech news outlet Zing.cz, producer Martin Klma claimed during the Game Access Conference that the 10GB of RAM in the more affordable Microsoft system limited the team’s ability to produce the sequel. Consequently, the second game is merely 25% bigger than the first.

The Xbox Series S, which is less powerful, has 10GB of RAM, while both the PS5 and Xbox Series X have 16GB of RAM. Warhorse Studios has stated that this issue has significantly impacted the development of its game, leading to a reduction in its scope. Prior instances of the Xbox Series S causing complications for developers have been reported, including its contribution to the delayed release of Baldur’s Gate 3 on Microsoft consoles.

Furthermore, it was officially announced at the conference that Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 will employ a 4K resolution running at a frame rate of 30 frames-per-second on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series S aims to achieve a consistent frame rate of 1440p.

Warhorse Studios discussed its highly anticipated sequel, emphasizing its larger scale and increased ambition, during its initial announcement in April. The studio confirmed that the game’s playable area would be twice the size of its predecessor and that the number of cutscenes would nearly double.

Experience life from the perspective and deeds of Henry, a youthful individual on a mission to seek retribution for the killing of his parents. The protagonist’s story, which spans more than five hours of visually stunning cinematic scenes, follows his transformation from a naive warrior to a rebellious person. Along the way, he encounters a captivating ensemble of characters and embarks on a series of unforgettable exploits. Ultimately, he confronts the formidable King of Hungary, Sigismund the Red Fox, and his formidable companions. The game is slated to launch for the PS5 later this year.

