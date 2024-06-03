Hiroyuki Sanada, the star of Shogun said to be in talks for a part in Sony’s Ghost of Tsushima movie

Hiroyuki Sanada, who recently achieved success with FX’s Shogun, is currently in negotiations for a role in Sony’s upcoming Ghost of Tsushima film. Despite the lack of additional information, fans promptly determined the most suitable role for the skilled actor.

According to DanielRPK, an industry insider known for consistently leaking information, this information was revealed (thanks to The Game Awards). Sanada has already accumulated a remarkable number of credits on IMDB, but his portrayal of Yoshii Toranaga seems to have elevated him to unprecedented levels of success. Without wanting to pigeonhole the skilled actor, it is evident to anyone that Sanada would be a perfect fit for the intricate character of Lord Shimura, the samurai mentor and feudal lord of protagonist Jin Sakai.

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shogun) is in talks for a role in the Ghost of Tsushima movie, according to @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/IFUly532ZV — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) June 2, 2024

In 2021, Sony announced that Chad Stahelski, known for his work on John Wick 4, would be directing the film Ghost of Tsushima. Although it is making progress, it seems that the film is still far from completion. In November, Stahelski attributed production delays to factors such as studios, strikes, availabilities, and scouting.

