As Days of Play begins, over 500 huge PS5 and PS4 games are on sale

Sony has recently reduced the prices of several popular games for the PS5 and PS4, coinciding with the start of their annual Days of Play event. Several titles are currently being offered at their lowest prices ever. For instance, the recently released Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is available at a staggering 60% discount, bringing the price of the Rocksteady game down to just £27.99.

As per usual, we have compiled a selection of the finest deals below and will provide pricing information for the US as soon as it is released:

Deathloop: £11.99

Evil West: £19.99

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: £52.49

GTA Trilogy: £27.49

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: £52.49

Monster Hunter Rise: £8.24

RoboCop: Rogue City: £24.99

Skull & Bones: £34.99

During the Days of Play promotional period, keep an eye out for daily flash sales on the PS Store. We’ll make sure to keep you updated on any noteworthy savings right here on Push Square. Meanwhile, you can peruse the complete list of offers here.

Are you considering making any purchases from this year’s event? We would greatly appreciate your feedback in the comments section below.