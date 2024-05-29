Season 2 of Skull and Bones has a lot of new stuff, including booty and a really big shark

Skull and Bones, a Ubisoft nautical service game, now has a second season live. This season adds many limited-time events that captains can use to their advantage. Chorus and Havoc add new enemies to fight, a Megaladon to kill, the ability to run a fleet and grow your pirate empire, and a lot of new cosmetic items and loot.

The flashy Hubac twins and their Chorus fleet have arrived, which means some exciting new things are about to happen. Players can now add more ships to their fleet by sending smaller ships to factories they control to get valuable resources. The Megalodon Lestari is the game’s traditional introduction of a huge sea creature that acts as a boss that requires captains to work together to defeat.

If the idea of sailing through unknown waters interests you, Ubisoft is trying to get new customers by giving away a free trial from May 30th to June 6th. If you decide to buy the full game, your progress will be saved.

