It looks like EA Sports College Football 25 is the best American football game for the PS5 in a long time

Since this is our first post of the week, we’re a little behind schedule. However, EA Sports College Football is looking like it will be great. The game has been in development for a long time and will be out in a few weeks. It looks like it will be the best American football game in a long time, with some really great changes to the gameplay that we hope make their way to Madden NFL as well.

One of the most interesting mechanics is the “wear and tear” system, which will require you to keep track of your players’ health, fitness, and fatigue as they take hits and make mistakes. With pre-snap recognition, you can make more tactical changes on the fly as you read your opponents’ defense and make changes based on what you see. The way you play on the road will change if you have home field advantage.

There will also be a presentation that is completely new and brings to life all the excitement and pomp of a college game. You can expect more than 100 licensed schools, and the main game mode, Dynasty, will have you build your own program and make it the best in the world. One more thing you can do on the road to glory is be a college athlete.

You can read a lot more about how to play and what features EA Sports College Football has here. It includes a list of all the new game’s systems and mechanics. Will you be signing up for this very exciting trip? Leave a comment below and let us know.