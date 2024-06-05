Home » NEWS » This week, a free football game backed by Cristiano Ronaldo called UFL starts its PS5 test

Jacob Chambers June 5, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

The open beta test for UFL, a free-to-play football game, will take place on Sony’s PS5 later this week. The e-football competitor, EA Sports FC 24, will be free to try between June 7th and June 9th. There are no special steps you need to take to get in. Last year there was a closed beta test for the game, but this time anyone can try it out.

The game promises a more fair online experience. The Cyprus-based studio Strikerz has been working on it for years using Unreal Engine 5. It remains to be seen, though, whether it can really compete with the EA Sports giant. No matter what you think of the FC franchise, it’s built on years of tweaks and technological advances, and it will be hard for anyone to close that gap.

Still, you can load the beta ahead of time here and find out for yourself. You can try this for free, as we already said, so you don’t have much to lose by doing so.

