There are numerous upcoming Xbox games that are also being planned for release on the PS5

With the upcoming Xbox Showcase, Microsoft hopes to change the conversation surrounding the brand, which has been the subject of criticism since Tango Gameworks and Arkane Austin closed earlier this year. This announcement is bound to be significant for those who are already deeply involved in the Redmond company’s ecosystem. Even PlayStation fans might want to pay attention.

Although it’s unlikely that the Windows maker will reveal any ports during its press conference, it’s worth noting that, as part of an internal initiative called Project Latitude, they are planning to bring many of their titles to the PS5. While it may take some time for these conversions to happen, it’s safe to say that a few of the first-party software announced will eventually make their way to Sony’s system.

Interestingly, according to The Verge, there are several games currently being considered, although popular titles like Fable and Gears of War are not among them. These upcoming releases have certainly caught our attention. Among them is a highly anticipated remake of Halo: Combat Evolved, which we mentioned earlier. Additionally, we have Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition, Age of Mythology: Retold, Starfield, a new DOOM game, and the recently released Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2. It’s an exciting time for gamers.

Microsoft consistently emphasized their cautious approach towards future ports, closely monitoring the success of Sea of Thieves in particular. It’s no surprise that the title has soared in sales since its release on PS5, solidifying its position as a tremendous success.

There is further speculation that there may be more titles in the works for the PS5. Games such as Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, and even Forza Horizon could potentially become available on Sony’s platform. It’s quite a departure from what we’re accustomed to, but it appears that there will be a significant increase in the number of Xbox games available on PlayStation in the future.