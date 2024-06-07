New World, the highly anticipated MMORPG from Amazon set to release in 2021, appears to be making its way to the PS5

Have you heard about the New World? Amazon Games developed an MMORPG that garnered significant attention upon its release on PC a few years ago, thanks to its massive marketing budget. New World had high aspirations of becoming a worthy competitor to the top MMOs in the genre. However, it is safe to say that the game’s reception took a nosedive after its highly anticipated release. The game continues to maintain a respectable community, although it has largely remained in the background for quite some time.

It seems that New World might be making a comeback in the near future. Following the release of a Summer Game Fest teaser on its social media platforms last month, it appears that the PS Store may have inadvertently revealed potential plans for a console launch. Recently, a user on Reddit noticed a promotion for New World: Aeternum that briefly popped up on Sony’s storefront.

It seems that New World is receiving a re-release, which will likely be announced during Summer Game Fest later today.

Are you familiar with the New World? Have you had the chance to experience it on PC? Are you intrigued by the possibility of a PS5 version? Begin collecting materials in the comments section provided.